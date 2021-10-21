Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Unilever by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 900,951 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $47,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of UL opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

