Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AE opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $486.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

