Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.
WTFC stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wintrust Financial
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
