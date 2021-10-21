Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $91.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

WTFC stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $91.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

