APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 101,100 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 101,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.39 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.