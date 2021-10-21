Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $32.10 Average PT from Analysts

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRNA shares. Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 406,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 163.0% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after buying an additional 780,152 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 42,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,112,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after buying an additional 255,479 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.77 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.44 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

