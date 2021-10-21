Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $40.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLUG. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.92 on Monday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $2,097,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $389,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 16.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

