JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $80.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

General Motors stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

