Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $2.28 Million Position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Retail Value as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 602,196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $575.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $22.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. This is an increase from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

