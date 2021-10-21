Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.38% of Gores Technology Partners II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTPB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,103,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTPB stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

