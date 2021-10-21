Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $1.47 Million in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.66% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $587,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $1,225,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $2,444,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $3,912,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEGA stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

