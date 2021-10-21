200,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCII opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

