King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEIM. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.28 million, a P/E ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.