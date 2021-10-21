King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 670 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $104.72 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $110.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

