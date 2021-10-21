0x (ZRX) Trading 2% Lower This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 2% lower against the dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $862.66 million and approximately $81.31 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001571 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00197779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00098446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,341,602 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

