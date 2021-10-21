King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.56.

Airbnb stock opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,380,632 shares of company stock worth $210,034,504. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.