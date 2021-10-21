King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.86 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,346 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

