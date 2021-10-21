Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.58% of Qumu worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 45,841 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 87,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUMU. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 100.99% and a negative net margin of 57.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

