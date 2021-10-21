Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $295.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.69. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

