Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $295.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.
Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.69. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
