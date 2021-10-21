Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.