uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in uniQure were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

