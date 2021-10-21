Carlson Capital L P Makes New Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFC. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

HFC opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

