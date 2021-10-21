Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 130,000 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,215,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 361.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,286,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,457,000 after buying an additional 1,791,177 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 89.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,882,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,574,000 after buying an additional 3,250,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.06. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

