Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 61.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter.

ALKS stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

