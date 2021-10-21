$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.19. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $211.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.35. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $212.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

