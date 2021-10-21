400 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Boit C F David

Boit C F David purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $179.60 on Thursday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.96. The company has a market capitalization of $142.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

