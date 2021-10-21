Boit C F David Takes $32,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.