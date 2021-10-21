Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,167 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Starbucks worth $136,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,384,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,438,000 after purchasing an additional 204,064 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.86 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

