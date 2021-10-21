Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.39% and a return on equity of 2,018.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

