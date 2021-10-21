Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Holdings Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,309,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,345,697,000 after buying an additional 3,103,785 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,529,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,085,015,000 after buying an additional 1,807,072 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,437,000 after buying an additional 835,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,688,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,364,000 after buying an additional 861,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,047,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,407,000 after buying an additional 240,618 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

