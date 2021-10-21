Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 5,907 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

G opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.