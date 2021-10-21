Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of Papa John’s International worth $61,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $120.93 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $132.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -142.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

