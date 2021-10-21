Northern Trust Corp Has $146.95 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.56% of RingCentral worth $146,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

RingCentral stock opened at $241.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.53 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day moving average of $265.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total value of $5,032,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $24,212,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

