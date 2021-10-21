Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $139,000 Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 163.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after buying an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,818,000 after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,322,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $98.37 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $84.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

