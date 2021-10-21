Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Upgraded at TheStreet

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MNTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 1.23. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.48.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $314,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $34,829.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,187 shares of company stock worth $2,235,841 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.