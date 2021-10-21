Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.30. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 50,893 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $298.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

