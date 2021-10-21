FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will earn $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $76.02 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $723,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

