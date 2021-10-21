Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.78

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.78 and traded as high as C$18.90. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 152,121 shares traded.

UNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$511.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$504.47 million.

Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

