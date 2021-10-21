Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$5.75. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 94,551 shares traded.

CFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$200.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$215.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

