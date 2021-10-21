Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.16

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.16 and traded as high as $14.43. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2,041 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EUTLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

