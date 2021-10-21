Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 368.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $178,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of CP opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

