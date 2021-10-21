Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $163,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.