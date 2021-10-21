The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,632,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,084 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.43% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $182,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 808.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,662,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

