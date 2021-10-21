Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $9.38

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. Celestica has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

