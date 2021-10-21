FY2024 Earnings Estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Issued By KeyCorp

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

