Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target at $16.71

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.88 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

