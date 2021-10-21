Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Altria Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altria Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.