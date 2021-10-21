Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

