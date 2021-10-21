Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LE. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LE stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $780.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.63. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

