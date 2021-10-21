Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

NYSE:MTH opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.