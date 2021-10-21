Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $1.62 Million Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.48% of KINS Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

KINZ stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

